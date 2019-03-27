Lok Sabha polls: Three more parties to back SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced that the Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Rashtriya Samanta Dal (RSD) would be part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Akhilesh said the three parties would support the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh. He, however, did not clarify how many seats the parties would contest on, or what their role would be.

“You will get to know when we announce it formally,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh alleged, “The main issues for BJP in the polls are opposition and ‘chowkidar’ and government agencies and media are campaigning for the BJP.” Follow more election news here.

Asked about the Congress’s announcement on Monday — a poll promise of a minimum income guarantee scheme — Akhilesh claimed that it was SP workers who “set an example by distributing food during drought in Bundelkhand region when we were in power”.

“We will do some research and come up with a package for the poor that will ensure they live a decent life,” he said.

Asked about the SP giving up seats in the alliance for other parties such as RLD and Nishad Party, while the BSP has not given up any seats, Akhilesh said, “Does the media have a problem with that?”

When contacted later, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad claimed that his party would contest two seats in the state. “Our candidates will contest from Gorakhpur and Maharajganj. In Maharajganj, I will contest and in Gorakhpur, the sitting MP and my son Praveen Nishad will contest. In Gorakhpur, we will contest on the SP’s symbol and on our symbol in Maharajganj,” Sanjay said.

In the bypoll to the Gorakhpur seat in 2018, Praveen Nishad had won on the SP’s symbol defeating BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla. The seat was vacated after Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister after the BJP won the 2017 Assembly polls.