Lok Sabha polls: SP, BSP, RLD joint rallies from April 7

The grand alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is all set to kick off its joint rallies on April 7 in Deoband town, Saharanpur district.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD leader Ajit Singh will address about half a dozen public meetings in western UP constituencies.

A statement from the SP office said the rallies will start on the auspicious day of Navratra. “The first joint rally will be addressed by BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh in Deoband on April 7. Joint rallies will be held across the state where leaders of the alliance will address people,” it said.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary told The Indian Express that separate rallies by the parties will also be held in the state after April 7. “At least six rallies will be held jointly by the three party chiefs across the state after April 7,” he said.

For now, the joint rallies are planned during the first three phases of the elections covering most of the constituencies in the western UP region to ensure that votes of their respective parties are transferred to the alliance candidate, said a senior SP leader.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the statement said cottage industries have been shut down due to GST and demonetisation.

“The youth are unemployed and the farmers are in distress without getting their dues. Sugarcane farmers are also in distress and the law and order situation in the state is getting worse by the day… Women are not safe under the BJP government,” the statement said.

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav believes that this alliance, based on an ideology, has been accepted by the people and has led to panic among the BJP ranks. Because of the people’s support to the alliance, BJP leaders are giving random statements against leaders of the opposition,” the statement said. “The people will not fall for the BJP’s fake promises… People will elect a new government and a new prime minister,” it added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP over the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Nidhi Scheme.

“I thought it (the scheme) would help farmers who were paying far more for fertilisers while getting back lower prices for their produce. I did not imagine for a moment that the money would be taken back as fast as it came,” he said in a statement.

“Reports are coming in from farmers across the state that it took less than 24 hours for the money to be taken from their accounts,” the statement added.