Lok Sabha polls: Shivpal’s party withdraws candidate against Dimple Yadav

About a fortnight after declaring a candidate against Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, from Kannauj, Pragatisheel Samaj Party (PSP) led by rebel SP leader Shivpal Yadav decided to withdraw its candidate against the “pariwar ki bahu”. Shivpal is Akhilesh’s uncle.

Advertising

Tuesday was the last date of filing of nomination papers in Kannauj, which will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

PSP candidate Sunil Kumar Singh Rathore, who claimed to have completed the formalities, decided not to file his nomination papers at the last moment saying that he got a message from “Rashtriya Adhyaksha” (Shivpal) asking him “not to contest”.

“My candidature was declared a fortnight ago and I had completed the formalities to file the nomination. However, I got a message from the national president asking me not to contest. I have not been given any official reason,” Rathore told The Indian Express. He said he was with the BJP and an office-bearer in its IT cell before joining the PSP two months ago. Rathore, who hails from Yadav bastion Etawah, said he had to follow the instructions of the national president.

Follow more election news here.

“The decision to not contest from Kannauj was unanimously taken by the party and its leaders to give a message to Akhilesh that we are not the ones who create a divide in the family,” said Irfan Mallik, PSP spokesperson. “Party ke logon ne tai kiya hai ki wo pariwar ki bahu hain unke virudhha chunao nahi ladna hai. Is liye seat chhor di jaye.”

Asked about Shivpal contesting election from Firozabad against sitting MP Akshya Yadav, son of his cousin brother Ram Gopal Yadav, Mallik said, “There is a difference. He is not immediate family. Moreover, he is considered as the reason for the dispute in the family, while Dimple ji is the daughter-in-law of the family.”

Dimple has been two-time MP from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.