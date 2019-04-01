RJD MLA calls Masood Azhar ‘saheb’, draws flak

The RJD’s Baisi MLA Haji Abdus Subhan has drawn criticism from the JD(U) and the BJP for addressing Jaish-e-Muhammed chief Masood Azhar as “saheb” at a public meeting in Kishanganj on Friday.

“China had vetoed the attempt to dub Masoor Azhar saheb an international terrorist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone is to be blamed for this because he does not attack China and only keeps targeting Pakistan,” Subhan said at the public meeting to canvass for Congress candidate Mohammed Javed in the Kishanganj parliamentary constituency. Click here for more election news.

The seat has nearly 67.5 per cent Muslim voters.

Reacting to Subhan’s statement, state BJP president Nityanand Rai said, “What Haji Subhan said shows the thought process of the RJD and how it believes too much in minority appeasement.”

JD (U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said, “We first heard senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh giving so much respect to a terrorist. Now, RJD leaders are doing it. How can one forget the Pulwama attack? But one cannot expect much from a party like RJD.”

RJD spokesperson Bhai Birendra said, “We cannot defend our leader for glorifying a terrorist. Anyone showing respect to any terrorist cannot be acceptable.”