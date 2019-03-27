Lok Sabha polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad shown black flags at Patna airport, 2 beaten up

Supporters of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday assaulted two people who showed black flags to the the BJP leader upon his arrival at Patna airport.

The two were reportedly supporters of BJP’s Rajya Sabha Member R K Sinha.

Prasad was recently announced as the BJP’s candidate for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, replacing party rebel and sitting MP Shatrugan Sinha. R K Sinha, who heads SIS, one of the biggest private security agencies in the country, was reportedly also in contention for the seat. Follow more election news here.

The incident took place when BJP supporters reached the Patna airport to receive Prasad, who was travelling to the city for the first time after the announcement of his candidature. The minister was shown black flags upon his arrival, following which BJP supporters assaulted two people who waved the flags. The matter was quickly brought under control after police intervention.

Prasad, who did not react to the incident, exuded confidence about his victory and said that the BJP is a national party that has delivered on “all fronts of development”.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “We condemn any such incident to create chaos… by some hooligans. These people had no past or present relation with BJP and it seems that some vested political interest group belonging to the rival camp may have tried to disrupt the gathering… We are now cautious…”

A close aide of R K Sinha said, “They were not from BJP. Since Sinha is associated with several organisations, they could be sympathisers of Sinha.”

Sinha, Prasad and Shatrughan Sinha are from the Kayastha community. An office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Kayastha Mahasabha had recently said the community would not vote for Prasad.