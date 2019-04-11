Toggle Menu
Rahul files papers from Amethi, challenges PM Modi to debate on graft

Rahul said interviews of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were “structured” and challenged him to a debate on “corruption”.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra during the road show in Amethi. (Express photo by Ritesh Shukla)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed nomination papers from Amethi after a road show with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their children Raihan and Miraya. Rahul said interviews of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were “structured” and challenged him to a debate on “corruption”.

In the 1.5-km road show in Amethi town, Raihan and Miraya were the chief attraction. While the two have been visiting the region during election campaigns with their mother, this was the first time Priyanka put them right in the front along with the Congress president. While Raihan stood next to Rahul on the roof of the truck during the road show, Miraya was next to her mother.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the road show, but was present when Rahul filed the nomination papers. Sonia is likely to file her nomination papers from the neighbouring Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate, the Congress president said, “Narendra Modi ji mein apko direct challenge kar raha hun..main har roj challenge kar raha hun…Aaiye mere samne aiye… milkar hum bhrashtachar pe desh ke samne discussion karenge…” (Narendra Modi ji, I directly challenge you to a debate. You should confront me and we should discuss corruption before the entire nation…”

AICC National President Rahul Gandi along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra her husband Robert Vadra,son Rehan Vadra and daughter Mariya Vadra is at a road show before Rahul Gandhi file his nomination papers for Genral Election of India from Amethi on wednesday.Express photo by Vishal Srivastv 10.04.2019

Desh Rafale ke bare mein janna chahta hain, bhrashtachar ke bare mein janna chahta hai, note bandi ke bare mein janna chahta hai, Amit Shah ke putra ke bare mein janna chahta hai…(The country wants to know about Rafale, about corruption, about demonetisation and also about the son of Amit Shah),” he said.

BJP leaders informed that Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is up against the Congress chief, would be filing her nomination papers from Amethi on Thursday. They said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would accompany Irani on Thursday.

