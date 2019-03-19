Priyanka’s Ganga Yatra: One can imagine how far directionless boat will go, says BJP

On the day when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her campaign with Ganga Yatra, the BJP took a dig at her saying “nobody knows how far a directionless boat carrying a party without any support base” would go.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said: “…people are travelling on boat… a directionless boat carrying a party without any support base led by unwise leadership and doing politics without values, one can easily imagine how far such a boat can go. Wherever this boat will find a shore it will be enough for it.”

He said Priyanka's entry had shown the failure of the Congress, which according to him, cannot look beyond the "family" for its leadership. "It proves the failure of Rahul Gandhi's leadership," he said.

Trivedi alleged that the Congress had no direction in these elections. In MP, the Congress government is supported by the SP and the BSP, but in UP, they are singing different tunes, he said. The BJP leader also took potshots on Priyanka for the charges of corruption against her husband Robert Vadra. “If the Congress and its general secretary are serious about corruption, they should first look into their own… Charity begins at home.”