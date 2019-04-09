Lok Sabha polls: On Shiv Sena cue, BJP ducks statehood in Vidarbha

HAVING supported the call for statehood for Vidarbha for 27 years, the BJP has put the emotive issue on the backburner for the Lok Sabha elections. The silence is being attributed to the party’s partnership with the Shiv Sena, which is firmly opposed to any bifurcation of Maharashtra.

The 10 Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha region will vote on April 11 and April 18.

In 1992, the BJP had adopted a resolution at its national executive council advocating creation of a Vidarbha state. In elections from 1996 to 2014, the BJP led street protests over the matter. The party’s two big leaders from the region, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were part of these protests.

Officially, the Congress and NCP are not in favour of a separate Vidarbha.

Defending the BJP’s silence, senior leader Madhav Bhandari said, “The BJP has always supported smaller states, but there has to be adequate support from the ground for it to become an agenda in elections.” The BJP also cites lack of political consensus on the issue.

The Sena’s opposition to a Vidarbha state is well-known. The party says any bifurcation of Maharashtra would be an insult to the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives in the movement for creation of the state.

A senior BJP state minister from Vidarbha, requesting anonymity, asserted the region has got enough under the NDA government without a separate statehood. “Of the total Rs 20 lakh core investments promised during Make In India and Magnetic India, 20 per cent were for Vidarbha.”

The Sena and BJP also talk about the Fadnavis government’s irrigation projects for Vidarbha, compared to the alleged irrigation scam under the Congress-NCP rule (an SIT is probing the role of then water resources ministers Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatakare).

Due to the lack of mainstream support, smaller outfits supporting statehood are struggling to connect with the masses.

While the Congress is itself silent on the issue, party leader Nitin Raut said, “The BJP is answerable… It is a complete betrayal of people’s faith. The BJP boasts about development to cover this up but even on that front their promises have not translated into reality.”