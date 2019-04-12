Lok Sabha polls: At Noida poll booth, ‘Namo’ food packets centre of attention

Toggle Menu
Chief Election Officer of Uttar Pradesh L Venkateshwar Loo said, “The shop has been functional for 7-8 years and it was a coincidence that food was ordered from there."

The packaging had ‘Namo Foods’ written on it. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

Food packets for police personnel and polling staff at the Noida Sector 15A polling booth became the centre of attention as the district voted in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls Thursday. The packets, with ‘Namo foods’ written on it, had the State Election Commission seeking a report from the district magistrate.

“It is a non-issue. Food has to be provided to people on election duty. The local station arranged for it… It is part of the exercise. The eatery is one of many situated in the area and was picked randomly…,” said B N Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The administration said a response to the query by the SEC was provided after the images were highlighted in the media.

A little before noon, a white Ertiga with police officers arrived outside the club-house in Sector 15-A, the designated polling booth.

The car was carrying thaalis of dal, vegetable curry and bread. The packaging had ‘Namo Foods’ written on it. As mediapersons approached, officers hurried the vehicle out of sight, leaving behind only a few packets.

According to Sunil Anand, manager of Namo Food Corner in Sector 2, from where the consignment was ordered, the name has no political relevance: “The word Namo is a Sanskrit word, meaning ‘welcome’. That was the thought behind our restaurant. The chain has been operating for 13 months.”

“There is misinformation being spread that some policemen have been distributed food from a political party… At the local level, some food packets were procured from Namo Food shop and not from any political party… There is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet,” said SSP Vaibhav Krishna.

