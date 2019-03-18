No understanding with CPM, Congress to go it alone in Bengal

After the talks on an alliance with the Left Front in West Bengal failed, the Congress has decided to go it alone in Lok Sabha elections in the state, putting an end to speculation over an electoral understanding between the two.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Somen Mitra said it was not possible for them to continue with the understanding by compromising their position. “We decided to go it alone in West Bengal and contest on all seats. There is no need for an alliance that compromises the position of our party in the state,” Mitra announced on Sunday.

A few days ago, the Left Front announced its list of candidates for 25 of the state’s 42 Parliamentary seats. The list included the name of Congress leader Dr Rezaul Karim. Karim is the chairman of the state Medical Cell of the Congress. However, the list did not mention Karim as a Left candidate, but as an Independent candidate from the Birbhum seat. Click for more election news

Mitra said, “How can they decide who will be our candidate? Our Medical Cell chairman’s name was declared as the Birbhum candidate without taking our permission. It was shocking. If they are taking all the decisions, then what is the use of holding negotiations and talks with us,” Mitra said. The state Congress president said he would meet party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday in this regard.

Explained Development likely to benefit BJP The calling off of the electoral understanding between the Congress and the Left Front is likely to benefit the BJP in West Bengal. The BJP has always fared better in a four-corner contest in Bengal than a three-corner contest. The Opposition votes will get divided following the end of the electoral understanding and the BJP may be able to increase its vote share, adding to pressure on the TMC.

CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra said the Congress’s decision will only help the TMC and the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. “Our aim was to unite all anti-TMC and anti-BJP votes. If that is being stopped, then it will only help the ruling parties,” he said.

West Bengal, which sends 42 members to Lok Sabha, will now witness a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Left Front and the Congress.