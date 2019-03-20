No propaganda over forces, Election Comission reminds parties

THE ELECTION Comission (EC) has written to all political parties again asking them to advise their campaigners and candidates to not indulge in any political propaganda over activities of the armed forces.

The latest circular, sources said, is aimed at covering speeches made during election campaign. So while it is okay to pay homage to those killed in action, a victory of the armed forces cannot be used for political mileage by any one party, The Indian Express has learnt. Click for more election news

This is EC’s second advisory on this issue to all political parties this month. The first was issued on March 9, a day before the Model Code of Conduct kicked in, in which the EC specifically asked parties to desist from using photographs of defence personnel in political advertisements and campaign. This intervention came after former Chief of Naval Staff L Ramdas wrote to the EC, drawing its attention to attempts at politicisation of the armed forced especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and the airstrike in Balakot on February 26.

“In continuation of the genenral advisory, issued vide the Commission’s ether of even number dated 09.03.2019, regarding desisting from displaying of photographs of Defence personnel or photographs of functions involving Defence personnel in advertisements by the candidates/political parties, the political parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of the Defence forces,” said Tuesday’s letter to all parties.

Two observers appointed

New Delhi: The EC appointed two special observers to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu Tuesday to oversee election expenditure in the states. Former IRS officers Shailendra Handa (1980 batch) and Madhu Mahajan (1982 batch) will be deployed in Manahrashtra and Tamil Nadu, respectively. According to sources, the observers have been deployed taking note of low cash and liquor seizures on ground compared to the ground realities of the two states.