Lok Sabha polls: 24-page NCP manifesto promises single rate GST, white paper on demonetisation

The Nationalist Congress Party, which released its manifesto Monday, promised to resume dialogue with Pakistan, set up special courts to try cases of violence against minorities and introduce a single rate Goods and Service Tax across India. It also promised a white paper on demonetisation, which, the party said, had hit more than one crore jobs.

“We need to defeat the forces that are trying to sabotage the spirit of the Constitution of India. In such complex and precarious situation, India needs a strong and stable government, with experienced and decisive political leaders, to once again steer us out of this quagmire and make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead of us,” the NCP said in its 24-page manifesto, which was released by senior party leader Dilip Walse Patil.

On the issue of foreign policy, the NCP promised to resume dialogue with Pakistan. “We will open talks with Pakistan during which we will insist on discussing terrorism,” the manifesto says. The manifesto also says that terror attack in Mumbai in 2008 was acknowledged by the UPA government as their failure where accountability was fixed and leaders sacked.

It has also promised to ensure greater transparency for all defence procurement and set up a commission for ex-servicemen. The manifesto says that sacrifices of the CRPF and other para-military forces will be considered at par with regular military forces.

On the issue of minorities, it has said that cases of violence against minorities will be investigated in a time-bound manner in special courts. It also spoke about the implementation of the Sachar Committee recommendations and setting up of an Equal Opportunities Commission.

On the issue of triple talaq, the NCP has promised to scrap the Bill in its present form.

Wooing the Dalits, the party claimed that it is committed to the creation of an ecosystem to foster education and development of the community. The NCP also promised that to provide complete loan waiver to farmers.

The manifesto also promises to publish a white paper on demonetisation, with the party claiming that it had caused a loss of 1.8 crore jobs. To reach out to young voters, the party promised to implement 100-day guaranteed jobs for graduate youths in urban areas. The NCP also promised to work towards ensuring a fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent of GDP and implementing a single rate for GST. “We will implement a single rate GST, or maximum of two rates, as modest rates are expected to improve better compliance. We will attempt the 28 per cent slab only for demerit goods which are generally considered as luxury goods,” the manifesto says.

It has also sated that it will work to strengthen democratic institutions. “Effective steps will be taken to curb attempts to demonise and criminalise dissent, which is being construed as harming the nation by the present government,” the manifesto said.