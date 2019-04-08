‘Ab hoga Nyay’: Congress banks on minimum income promise

AFTER BRAINSTORMING for months — and going back to the drawing board all over again in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air strike — the Congress on Sunday finally released its campaign tagline. The party’s campaign slogan would be “Ab hoga Nyay”, signalling that it is banking heavily on the minimum income guarantee promise to woo voters.

The Congress also released the main theme song ‘Main hi toh Hindustan hoon’, written by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The party, however, had to remove two lines from the campaign song, which ostensibly referred to hatred and communal tension, after it was objected to by the Election Commission. While the film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani, who has directed movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho.