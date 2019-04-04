Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati slams Congress manifesto

Toggle Menu
"The Congress’ habit of not fulfilling promises is what has led to the people not having any faith in them. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress in this,” Mayawati tweeted.

Mayawati at a rally in Bhubaneswar. (PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati Wednesday slammed the Congress party’s manifesto and said there was no big difference between the BJP and Congress.

“The Congress manifesto seems similar to their earlier manifestos full of pretense and deceit. The Congress’ habit of not fulfilling promises is what has led to the people not having any faith in them. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress in this,” Mayawati tweeted (in Hindi).

She also said the BJP was “scared” of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and is hence resorting to casteist statements against leaders of the alliance. “The top BJP leadership is fearing a defeat at the hands of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. Because of the fear, they keep making casteist, unrestrained statements against the alliance’s top leaders. We do not have to fall for these statements and ensure a good result for the party and give them a fitting answer with the result,” she said in another tweet.

The BSP also issued a statement saying that Mayawati, who kick-started the 2019 Lok Sabha polls campaign from Bhubaneswar on April 2, will hold rallies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Thursday. “After the programme in Vijayawada, the BSP chief will address rallies on April 4 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad, Telangana,” the statement said.

