Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati slams Congress manifesto

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati Wednesday slammed the Congress party’s manifesto and said there was no big difference between the BJP and Congress.

“The Congress manifesto seems similar to their earlier manifestos full of pretense and deceit. The Congress’ habit of not fulfilling promises is what has led to the people not having any faith in them. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress in this,” Mayawati tweeted (in Hindi).

कांग्रेस पार्टी का लोकसभा चुनाव घोषणा पत्र पूर्व के इनके वादों की तरह ही दिखावा व छलावा ज्यादा लगता है। कांग्रेस द्वारा लगातार वादाखिलाफी करने का ही परिणाम है कि उसके वादों के प्रति जनता में विश्वसनीयता की कमी है। वैसे इस मामले में कांग्रेस व बीजेपी में कोई ज्यादा फर्क नहीं है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 3, 2019

She also said the BJP was “scared” of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and is hence resorting to casteist statements against leaders of the alliance. “The top BJP leadership is fearing a defeat at the hands of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. Because of the fear, they keep making casteist, unrestrained statements against the alliance’s top leaders. We do not have to fall for these statements and ensure a good result for the party and give them a fitting answer with the result,” she said in another tweet.

The BSP also issued a statement saying that Mayawati, who kick-started the 2019 Lok Sabha polls campaign from Bhubaneswar on April 2, will hold rallies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Thursday. “After the programme in Vijayawada, the BSP chief will address rallies on April 4 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad, Telangana,” the statement said.