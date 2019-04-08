Main accused in Saradha scam, Narada sting with BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday over the Saradha scam and the Narada sting operation, the West Bengal Chief Minister hit back, saying the main accused in both the cases is with the BJP now.

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar, Modi said “Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha, Rose Valley and Narada scams”.

Without naming Mukul Roy, who was accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting case, Mamata accused Modi of sharing the dais at his public meeting with a person (Roy) accused in the cases. “Today the Prime Minister branded TMC as a Saradha-Narada party. But the person who is managing your (BJP) party meetings is the main accused in both scams. He is now sharing the stage with you. We expelled him, but he is now a big leader in your party. How dare you attack us? Have you no shame to say such things about us,” Banerjee said at a rally at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

Responding to Modi’s claim that the TMC chief was scared of him, she said it was actually Modi who was afraid of her. “I am not a person who gets scared easily. I have fought with the Left for so many years and I have endured so many attacks. It is not that simple. In fact, they are scared of me. They will lose in every state in the country. They are scared of the Opposition and that’s why they are using the CBI against us,” she said.

Referring to the Election Commission’s move of removing four IPS officers in West Bengal, including Kolkata and Bidhanagar police commissioners, the TMC supremo said, “They cannot win the election by removing two police officers. They must remember that they are all our officers. They are using Income Tax to raid the Opposition parties. If you continue to do this, people will throw you out.”

Mamata on Saturday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, urging it to review its decision, saying the move was “unfortunate, highly arbitrary, motivated and biased” and taken at the behest of the BJP.

She also accused the BJP of fielding candidates who are allegedly involved in multiple cases in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts. “Their Alipurduar candidate is a person who is accused of inciting violence and riots. Their Cooch Behar candidate is an arms dealer. He was with us previously but we have removed him from the party. The BJP has taken those who are no longer desired by the people,” she said.

Mamata also accused Modi of using government machinery and institutions to intimidate the opposition, questioning the removal of Andhra Pradesh chief secretary by the Election Commission.

She wondered why Modi is not removing his own cabinet secretary or the Union home secretary, if he was so “fond of making last-minute changes”.

“Why is the Centre intervening in state matters? Why was Andhra Pradesh chief secretary removed,” she said.

“Why don’t you (Modi) remove your own cabinet secretary,” she said, claiming that she has worked with several prime ministers, but has never seen anyone as “vindictive” like Modi.

The Election Commission on Friday removed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha from the post and appointed senior-most IAS officer L V Subrahmanyam in his place. —With PTI