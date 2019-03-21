Schemes and a family: Yogesh Kashid, Maharashtra

A resident of Rajgurunagar, a semi-rural town in the Pune Metropolitan Region with a population of 35,000, Kashid availed the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to set up a computer training centre last year, becoming the first entrepreneur in his family. The MBA from Pune University lives with his parents, wife, and elder brother’s family, and hopes his computer institute becomes a training centre for the National Skill Development Corporation Click for more election news

1. Yogesh Kashid, 29

In mid-2017, while working part-time with a private company in Chakan near Pune, and simultaneously pursuing his MBA, Kashid decided to seek credit to set up a small firm. The younger son of a farmer who owns two acres of land in Pune’s Khed taluka, Kashid’s loan didn’t get cleared. Later, the 29-year-old registered for the Maharashtra government’s ‘Mahalabharthi’ scheme. The little known scheme launched in 2017, which literally translates to the ‘great beneficiary’, asks applicants to fill in details such as name, age, gender, caste, education, employment status and land-holding on an online portal, and then informs them about the list of Central and state government schemes they are eligible for. The applicants receive a letter which has the necessary information and, for gravitas, signature of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“When I attached the letter with my Mudra loan application, even the bank staff were surprised to see the Chief Minister’s name,” smiles Kashid, the only graduate in his family. As per the Mahalabharthi letter, he is also eligible for a state government-funded farm pond for his father’s land, training in agro-processing industries through the Rashtriya Anna Suraksha Abhiyaan and skill development.

In March 2018, under the Mudra scheme, Kashid took a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the Central Bank of India and set up ‘Brilliant Computer Institute’, which he runs from a 500-sq foot rented space in Rajgurunagar. The 150 students at the centre are enrolled in courses that last anywhere between two months to a year. The centre has a laboratory with 15 desktop computers and a separate room for classes. Kashid says he hopes to break even in 2019-20.

2. Father Balasaheb, in his 60s

A farmer, Balasaheb hasn’t availed of any government schemes as “I didn’t know much about them.” Their two-acre field, he says, lies in a canal-irrigated area and so they couldn’t avail any crop insurance. Kashid says the family will apply for funds for a farm pond next year.

3. Brother Krushna, 33

He runs a small business transporting sweet corn from Rajgurunagar to Pune and Gujarat. He hasn’t availed of any government scheme either. “Earlier, we didn’t know about the schemes we were eligible for. Now, with Mahalabharthi, things have changed,” says Kashid.

4. Mother Sita, 50

She gets her ration under the government’s Public Distribution System. The family also avails of LPG subsidy under Balasaheb’s name.