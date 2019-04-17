Lok Sabha polls: In Manipur, two Assembly segments to be manned by women only

As many as 78 polling stations in two assembly segments in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will be exclusively manned by women polling officials.

Of the total 78 polling stations, 38 are in the Yaiskul Assembly constituency and at 40 in Bishnupur Assembly constituency. Altogether, 1,300 Polling stations have been set up for the second phase poll.

Meanwhile, all the polling parties have been dispatched to their respective destinations on Wednesday.

Eleven candidates, including four independent candidates, are in the fray for the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

A total of 9,28,626 voters, including 4,47,843 males, 4,80,751 females and 32 in third gender category will cast their votes in the second phase.

This time, the election office has made special arrangements for differently-abled people in all the polling stations. At a polling station in 15/32 Lamlong Higher Secondary School, differently-abled persons will be on duty.

To encourage voters, the election office has also announced to present gifts to the first fifty voters in any of the polling stations.

P K Singh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur said that 56 polling stations have been classified as critical and 54 polling stations are vulnerable. In the second phase of Lok Sabha poll, 45 company of paramilitary forces will be utilised. There will be webcasting 599 polling stations.

Most of the polling parties have reached their respective polling stations in the afternoon, Joint CEO Manipur Ramananda Nongmeikapam said.

Fresh polls on 19 polling stations will also be conducted during the second phase for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency which concluded on April 11. The ECI ordered for the re-poll in Senapati, Ukhrul, Churachandpur and Chandel districts, following recommendations of the Returning Officer.