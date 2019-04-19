Lok Sabha polls: In Aligarh, local and national issues on minds

Issues in and around the 144-year-old Aligarh Muslim University echoed in the minds of voters here along with bigger issue of national import on Thursday.

Advertising

Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency recorded a turnout of 62.8% till 6 pm as against 59% in 2014. In the fray are BJP candidate Satish Kumar Gautam against alliance-backed BSP candidate Ajeet Baliyan and Bijendra Singh of the Congress.

Last year, Gautam had raised an issue over Jinnah’s portrait inside a students’ union hall, which led to violent protests. Within metres of the hall is one of the three polling stations inside the campus. Voters appeared in sparse numbers and described the issues as “tactics” to divert attention.

“The voter is smart. We know these issues spring up to benefit a certain section,” said Hasin Ahmed, a campus resident.

Advertising

Khairun (57) said that while the atmosphere had been impacted by local issues, national-level policies influenced their vote considerably. “I have a daughter, my husband died many years ago. Demonetisation affected our savings and the cost of cylinders is steep,” she said.

Known for its lock-making industry, Aligarh has a large trader and service community across caste lines. Holding his two-year-old son, Aslam Khan spoke of the effect of GST on his cloth trade. “I often I have to pay for the new tax system from my pocket. The issues of development, though, remain primary,” he said.

Himanshu waited for his wife outside a polling station in Ramghat area. Belonging to the service class, his prime concern was development. “No party can be called the best. Anyone who develops the constituency and country will benefit,” he said. Asha Devi (70) said, “My vote is for the younger generation.” Her son Tarun, who runs a printing press, said, “Everyone talks about issues in the city. But there are bigger issues. We need a stable leadership that can guide the country.”