Tripura Opposition parties ask: ‘Where did all central security personnel go?’

As Tripura’s only unreserved Lok Sabha seat, West Tripura, went to polls in the first phase on Thursday, all opposition political parties have questioned the absence of central para-military forces during the poll process and claimed that it made way for rampant rigging.

While most booths had Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans on guard, Central paramilitary force jawans were seen traveling in police jeeps, patrolling areas and intervening in cases where major ruckus was observed. But TSR jawans were mostly helpless as there was no one to give orders.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said Tripura had much lesser Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) this year compared to previous Lok Sabha election held in 2014. He said as per rules at least half section of CAPF i.e. four personnel needed to be deployed per polling booth. But in case of state police of TSR, the figures could be lesser, which made it the next best option.

“We were provided with less central security personnel compared to the previous time because central security forces have to be spread out across the country during Lok Sabha elections. Our priority was to deploy CAPF in critical polling stations and then for patrolling duties as confidence-building measures,” he said.

The CEO added that some of the central security personnel had to be deployed in East Tripura (ST reserved) constituency, which goes to polls on April 18. “Poll campaign is going on in the other seat (East Tripura). We can’t leave that one vacant. Some central forces had to be deployed there too,” the CEO told reporters.

Earlier this month, Director General of Tripura Police informed that 64 companies of CAPF would be deployed in different parts of Tripura in addition to Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR). Plus, 180 static surveillance teams and flying squads too were in operation.

Opposition Congress alleged that the Tripura Police personnel were found helpless in the face of “attacks”. Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik alleged that BJP supporters were forcing voters and election agents out of polling booths at Boxanagar, Bishalgarh, Sonamura in Sepahijala district, Mohanpur, Jirania along with few other places in West Tripura during voting. “There was no central security personnel available in the sensitive polling booths. So, massive rigging was carried out. Where have all the central security forces gone?” he questioned.

CPI(M) Politburo secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was visiting Tripura for a poll campaign, said no central security forces were found in guard during polling.

“Tripura CEO Taranikanti and DGP AK Shukla have acted as agents of the BJP. We had demanded that they be replaced, but nobody listened. An investigation should be launched against them,” Tripura Congress vice-president Pijush Kanti Biswas said.

Reacting to the allegations, the CEO said his office took best efforts to make way for a free and fair election but if anyone was dissatisfied, they would try to deliver better performances in time to come.