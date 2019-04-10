Lok Sabha polls first phase of voting begins tomorrow: All you need to know

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11. A total of 91 constituencies across 20 states of the country will go to polls. The voting time in most of the Parliamentary Constituencies going to polls in the first phase is from 7 AM to 6 PM. However, in Left-Wing extremism-affected areas and the North Eastern States, the timings vary.

All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in the first phase. Simultaneous voting will also take place for single phase Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and for 28 of 147 seats in Odisha.

The second phase of polling will begin on April 18 and will cover 97 constituencies across 13 states. All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) and Puducherry (one seat) will go for polling in the second phase. The others on the list are: Karnataka (14 constituencies), Maharashtra (10), Uttar Pradesh (8), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Odisha (5), Chhattisgarh (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), and one constituency each from Manipur and Tripura.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bid to retain power at the Centre. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will try and revive fortunes of his party which was reduced to 44 seats in the 2014 General Elections. The elections will be held in seven phases and results will be declared on May 23.