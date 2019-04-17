Toggle Menu
Election Commission postpones polls in Tripura East seat

Sriram Taranikanti, the CEO of Tripura, told The Indian Express, “We would like to improve the overall atmosphere before the polls in the constituency, and the extension will help us do that.”

The Election Commission announced late on Tuesday that the polls to the Tripura East constituency was shifted from April 18 to April 23, citing that law and order in the area falling under the constituency was not “conducive to the holding of free and fair poll”, an official statement said.

The statement from the EC, signed by secretary Arvind Anand, says, “The Election Commission, having considered the above reports from the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, the Special Police Observer (Tripura) and the reports of the Returning Officer and also taking into account inputs received by it from various sources, decided that the poll scheduled to be taken on 18th April, 2019 in the said 2-Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency may be deferred and that it shall be taken on 23rd April, 2019, by which time with the additional measures taken the Commission expects that the law and order situation in the constituency to improve and become conducive to the holding of free and fair election…”

Sriram Taranikanti, the CEO of Tripura, told The Indian Express, “We would like to improve the overall atmosphere before the polls in the constituency, and the extension will help us do that.” He, however, did not comment if any particular incident of violence or suspected rigging had led to the decision.

