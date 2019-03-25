Lok Sabha polls: Diwali in Pakistan if Congress wins, says Vijay Rupani

Launching Gujarat BJP’s electoral campaign — Vijay Sankalp Sammelan — from here on Sunday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that if Congress wins the Lok Sabha elections, there will be Diwali-like celebrations in Pakistan, while the neighbouring country will slip into “matam (mourning)” if Narendra Modi-led BJP comes back to power.

Alleging that the Congress could have taken revenge after Mumbai Terror attacks in 2008, but chose not to, Rupani also said that it is behaving like a party of Pakistan.

“The language that Pakistan speaks is being used by the Congress leaders. They are insulting our armed forces. They are defeating the morale of the people of India. Whom do you (Congress) want to support by giving a negative response to the press conference by (the) armed forces? Today, an atmosphere is emerging as if Congress is a party of Pakistan…on May 23 when results (of Lok Sabha elections) will be out…and if by mistake, the Congress is ahead (of the BJP), there will be Diwali(-like) celebration in Pakistan. And if on May 23, (the) people of India give clear majority to Narendrabhai, there will be matam in Pakistan. Pakistan is petrified by Narendrabhai,” said Rupani in Mehsana where the party is yet to announce its candidate.

Rupani added that after India’s air strike in Pakistan, following Pulwama terror attack, the Congress party is also terrified.

“In the 10 years of the Congress (UPA) rule under Manmohan Singh, a number of big terror attacks took place in India. But there always was an identical response. In attack on Taj Hotel of Mumbai, 178 people were killed. And what was the reaction (of the government)? ‘We will see.’.People were being killed in Bangalore, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad.But, no reaction at all. Only talks, but no concrete steps,” said Rupani.

Rupani added that the BJP wanted to make India a super power where there is “appeasement of none and justice for all”.

“Justice for all, whether a poor Mohammedbhai or a Mohanbhai. One nation, one law,” Rupani said. “We want respect for all the respectable elements of this country — gaay (cow), Gita and Ganga.”

Reacting to the Congress party’s criticism of the BJP in connection with Kandahar aeroplane hijack episode when some terrorists, including Masood Azhar, were released by the then NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rupani said, “You are talking of Kandahar. Who had released the terrorists when daughter of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed (former Jammu and Kashmir CM who belonged to the PDP, BJP’s former alliance partner) was abducted? When family members of Ghulam Nabi Azad were abducted, who had released terrorists? There are many such instances. Who had served biryani to terrorists when they had entered Hazrat Bal Dargah and who had released them? People of India know all this as well. And even then (during Kandahar episode), Atalji, in an all-party meeting, decided to save the lives of 270 people,” Rupani added.

Terming the upcoming LS elections as a dharma yudhha, Rupani said that it will decide the future of India.

Taking on the opposition parties who have got together and formed mahagathbandhan, Rupani said, “Black marketeers, secessionists, corrupt, naxalites, terrorists – all these elements whom we have been fighting are coming together to stop Modi. They have only one slogan, ‘Modi Hatao (remove)’. Our slogan is, ‘Garibi (poverty) Hatao’, ‘Bhrashtachar (corruption) Hatao’, ‘Berojgari (unemployment) Hatao’, ‘Atankvadi (terrorists) Hatao’, Naxalwadi (Naxalites) Hatao’. We are talking of removing secessionists,” Rupani said, adding Ram Temple will be built by the BJP in India. “The Congress can create as many hurdles as it can in that direction.”

Rupani further said that Gujarat has become famous as the land of ‘Gandhi and Sardar’ because of Modi. Earlier during the Congress rule in Gujarat, Rupani added, Ahmedabad, Porbandar, Surat and Kutch used to be known for gangsters like Abdul Latif, Santokben Jadeja, Mohammed Surati, Ibla Sheikh respectively.

Rupani also spoke about various welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Modi like Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana etc.

At the meeting, Congress turncoat MLA Asha Patel was present on the dais, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who was to attend the meet, skipped it over some “party work”.