Lok Sabha polls: Digvijaya Singh asserts Hindu identity, takes on RSS

Asserting his Hindu identity yet again, senior Congress leader and the party’s Lok Sabha election candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh, on Wednesday took on the RSS by cryptically asking why the Sangh treats him as an enemy if it espouses the cause of Hindus.

Advertising

Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, asserted his religious identity on his first visit to the state capital after being named candidate for Bhopal.

Over the last few days, Singh has visited more than a dozen temples and mutts and sought blessings of many religious leaders, including leading Digambar monk Acharya Vidyasagar. Even on Wednesday, he visited a temple in Bhopal. Follow more election news here.

He said, “Mai Hindu hoon. Sangh apne aapko Hinduonka sangathan kahta hai. Agar sanskritik sangathan hai, Hinduon ka hitaishi hai to mujhse bair kyun rakhta hai ( I am a Hindu. The RSS calls itself an organisation of Hindus. If it is a cultural organisation, if it has welfare of Hindus in mind, why does it treat me as an enemy?)”

The comments followed public assertion by his son, state Cabinet minister Jaivardhan Singh, that the senior Congress leader is a “true Hindu”.

Another Cabinet minster and senior Congress leader, Arif Aqueel, said Singh is the “biggest Hinduwadi neta”.

Reacting to Singh’s remarks, former state minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra alleged that those who were bent on declaring Hindus as terrorists five years ago are now trying to prove their Hindu credentials.

BJP leader Vijesh Lunawat tweeted a video of the former CM’s visit to a Muslim shrine in the early hours of Wednesday.

Bhopal goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.