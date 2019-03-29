Lok Sabha polls: CPM manifesto promises Rs 18,000 minimum wage, sedition law repeal

The CPM on Thursday came out with its manifesto, ahead of the BJP and the Congress, proposing a legislation to provide farmers the right to sell their produce at MSP one-and-a-half times the total cost of inputs, right to free healthcare, house sites and homestead land to all sections of the rural and urban landless and removing the cap of 100 days in MGNREGA. The party also proposed scrapping of the FRBM Act, a reversal of the present set of economic policies and resumption of dialogue with Pakistan.

Advertising

The CPM also called for repeal of the colonial-era sedition law and repeal or amendment of the National Security Act. Several promises, like the proposal to make Right to Work a constitutional right, repeal of AFSPA, reservation in jobs and education in the private sector for SCs and STs, universal public distribution system, enlarging the resource base by taxing the rich, corporate profits and luxury goods, were a repeat of its 2009 and 2014 manifesto. The party also proposed “removal of RSS personnel appointed in key positions by the BJP government”. Follow more election news here.

At a time when most parties, including the Congress, are promising doles, the CPM has proposed scrapping of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act and setting a minimum floor for social sector spending as a binding constraint in fiscal exercise for both Centre and state governments. The party has once again promised “statutory minimum wage for workers of not less than Rs 18,000 per month” and wages linked to the Consumer Price Index.

It has promised enactment of a legislation for employment guarantee in all urban areas, assured 200 days of work under MGNREGA and expansion of permissible work under the scheme to include all activities that improve the quality of life in rural areas.

The CPM has also proposed introduction of proportional representation with partial list system, scrapping of electoral bonds and state funding in kind for electoral expenses. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the primary task before the party is to ensure the defeat of the BJP government for the establishment of an alternative secular government.

The CPM spoke about scrapping of the use of Aadhaar and biometrics for all social welfare measures, taking internet governance “out of US control to an appropriate international body” and promoting a people-centric internet which builds in social justice and is free from control of global corporations. The party also proposed to promote a global internet regime that protects the right to privacy and does not allow mass surveillance.

It also proposed a review of the current role and position of Governors. “Governors to be appointed by the President from a panel of three eminent persons suggested by the Chief Minister,” it said. Interestingly, the party proposed to encourage the private sector to invest in manufacturing and services sectors and provide incentives to the private sector linked to job creation and R&D efforts.