Lok Sabha polls: Congress picks Kutch candidate

The Congress has selected Naresh Maheshwari as its candidate for Kutch Lok Sabha seat. Maheshwari began his political career with the National Students Union of India, the students’ wing of the Congress. He had served as the president of the Kutch district unit of Youth Congress before being appointed the president of the Kutch unit of the party around three years ago.

Maheshwari, who will be fighting his maiden major election, pipped Ramesh Garwa and Ajit Chavda to get the Congress ticket. Naushad Solanki, Congress MLA from Dasada seat in neighbouring Surendra-nagar district, had also pitched him as the Congress candidate for the Kutch seat, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Maheshwari will take on sitting BJP MP Vinod Chavda. In the 2014 General Elections, the Congress had fielded Dinesh Parmar, a native of Jamnagar from Kutch seat. However, Chavda had defeated him.

The 52-year-old politician, who is into the real estate business, is a native of Madhapar village and was also elected sarpanch of that village.