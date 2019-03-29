Lok Sabha polls: Congress, AIUDF want to fill Assam with infiltrators, says Amit Shah

BJP PRESIDENT Amit Shah on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, alleging that they wanted infiltrators as voters and were in alliance with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF.

At a rally in Kaliabor, Shah said the “most important work” among development projects the BJP had done in Assam was “stopping infiltrators”. Follow more election news here.

“I assure you, make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again and we will throw out each and every infiltrator out of Assam,” he said. He added that “to make his son win”, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had “fallen at the feet” of Ajmal.

In another rally at Teok in Jorhat district, Shah said, “Gogoi and Ajmal contest elections in the open, but when night comes ILU-ILU starts between them. What is the meaning of them coming together? The only meaning is that they will fill Assam with infiltrators. Do you want Assam to be filled up by infiltrators?”

In the 2014 elections, Ajmal had pitted his candidate against Gogoi’s son Gaurav in Kaliabor constituency. Gaurav won the seat but his father reiterated in interviews that the AIUDF candidate garnered 2.32 lakh votes.

This time, Gaurav is contesting from Kaliabor again, and the AIUDF has not fielded a candidate, leading to allegations by the BJP that the two parties had tied up.

“Gogoi has said ‘who is Badruddin’ for so many years, but today he is not ashamed to even hug him. If you have to save Assam, its language and culture, then you have to stop infiltrators… Congress cannot do that,” Shah said, while crediting Modi for implementing the National Register of Citizens.

Shah said the Congress had promised many things to Assam but delivered on none. “In 1985, when Rahul Gandhi’s father was PM, he signed the Assam Accord. But since then no work was done on implementation of the Accord,” said Shah, adding that the BJP has instituted a committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord.

Clause 6 says, “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”

Shah said there were only two countries that took revenge for their soldiers — the US and Israel. “After Modi conducted the airstrike, a third name — India — has entered that list,” he said.

Shah also alleged that though former PM Manmohan Singh was a member of Rajya Sabha from Assam for 20 years, he did nothing for the development of the state. He said the work carried out by Singh for Assam in 10 years as PM was far less than what Modi had done in the last five years.

He said that while the Modi government sanctioned Rs 3 lakh crore for Assam in five years, the previous Congress-led government spent only Rs 50,000 crore.