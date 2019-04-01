Lok Sabha polls: Citing Samjhauta ruling, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath slam Congress for linking Hindus, terror

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the Congress had “committed the sin” of linking the Hindu religion with terrorism and demanded that the opposition party and its president Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country.

Addressing election rallies in Bijnor and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Shah referred to the recent court verdict in the Samjhauta Express blasts case and said that the SP-BSP-supported and the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre in 2007 had “committed a sin of calling it Hindu terror”. Click here for more election news.

“Congress party and Rahul Gandhi committed the sin of insulting the glorious Hindu community that believes in non-violence and social harmony. Can it be even imagined that a Hindu could ever be linked with terrorism?” the BJP chief asked.

Shah added that the Congress-led UPA government on one hand linked the “glorious Hindu community with terrorism for vote bank politics” and on the other, gave a “clean chit” to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and “spared real culprits” of Samjhauta Express blasts case. “By sending innocent Hindus to jail and sparing the real culprits, the Congress has committed the sin of playing with national security.”

He added that it is well-known that Union Home Ministers in the UPA government, Sushil Kumar Shinde and P Chidambaram, “created the fake story of Hindu terrorism only for vote bank politics”.

“Also, Rahul Gandhi had then said before the US ambassador that Lashkar-e-Taiba is not a threat to India, but Hindu terror is,” he said, adding that the court’s ruling has proved that there “was nothing such as Hindu terrorism”.

Addressing a public meeting in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of playing with the sentiments of people.

He said that after the Samjhauta Express blasts, the Congress coined a word — “Hindu aatankwaad (Hindu terror)”. “I want to ask Congress and its allies. Where did this word Hindu Aatankwad come from. And on what basis did you declare the Hindu community, which is known across the world for its tolerance, harmony and peaceful nature…how did the Congress link that Hindu with terror. With the policy of appeasement, they are playing with sentiments of the country,” he said.