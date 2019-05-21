Lok Sabha polls: BJP moves EC, seeks repolling in seats affected by violence

Toggle Menu
The Goyal-led delegation, which included Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anil Baluni, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening BJP candidates, poll agents and party sympathisers.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders after meeting the EC. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A BJP delegation met the Election Commission on Monday to seek repolling in constituencies where violence took place during polling.

“We have met the Election Commissioners and informed them about the violence that had taken place in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls and requested for repolling in all violence-affected constituencies,” Union minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after meeting EC officials.

The Goyal-led delegation, which included Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anil Baluni, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening BJP candidates, poll agents and party sympathisers. “We saw incidents of violence till the last phase of polling. There is possibility of violence even after counting of votes. So, we have requested the Commission to deploy central forces in Electronic Voting Machine strongrooms till the end of counting to allow free and fair counting,” Goyal said.

The BJP wanted repolling in Dum Dum, Barasat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Basirhat, Jadavpur and Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituencies. They wanted all EVM strongrooms to be guarded by central forces, and state forces not be allowed to come close to the strong rooms. “We also request you that the CAPF continues be deployed in West Bengal until the conclusion of the electoral process and formal notifications of the constitution of the new Parliament,” they demanded in the memorandum.

The BJP delegation also wanted the poll panel to ensure the counting process in Odisha, Karnataka, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is done fairly.

“Independent observers must be sent in these states and CCTV cameras be installed in all counting stations in the five states,” Goyal said.

