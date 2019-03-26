Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha polls: BJP leaders busy in T-shirt marketing, says Priyanka Gandhi

She wrote, “Bhajapa ke neta T-shirton ki marketing mein vyast hain, kash vey apna dhyan dardamandon ki oar bhi dalte. #sanchibaat (BJP leaders are busy in T-shirt marketing. Wish they would focus on the needy as well).”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh

AFTER RAISING the issue of pending dues of sugarcane farmers in the state, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Monday focused on raising the employment issues affecting anganwadi workers, shiksha mitra, ad hoc teachers, auxiliary nurses in the state and how their plight was “neglected” by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, raised the same issues on Twitter Monday. Follow more election news here.

In a series of tweets over the past 24 hours, along with the photographs of delegations that she met during her visit to Lucknow last month, Priyanka alleged that BJP leaders were busy in “T-shirt marketing” rather than focusing on the issues of the needy.

