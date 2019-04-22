Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s Dalit MP fumes over delay in ticket announcement

BJP MP from North-West Delhi constituency and Dalit leader Dr Udit Raj Monday showed signs of revolt on Monday when he said the party should declare his nomination from the seat, hoping that the BJP won’t betray the Dalits.

Taking to Twitter, Raj said, “I tried talking to Amit Shah ji and sent him a message too. I tried talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Manoj Tiwari ji (Delhi BJP chief) has been saying that the ticket will be given to me. I have tried talking to Nirmala Sitharaman ji and Arun Jaitley ji as well.”

“I merged my party, crores of my supporters across the country are worried for my ticket. My name has not been nominated from the North-West Delhi seat. My supporters have asked to wait till 4 pm today,” he added.

“In the end, I hope the BJP will not betray the Dalits,” Raj said.

The BJP on Sunday had declared its candidates on four seats for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Dr Harshwardhan was nominated from Chandni Chowk seat, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Pravesh Varma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri was selected to contest from South Delhi seat.

North-West Delhi parliamentary seat is an SC reserved seat. Raj, a former IRS officer, had quit the civil service in 2003 and formed the Indian Justice Party (IJP). In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he had contested from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh but lost to Samajwadi Party’s Yashvir Singh. Raj then merged his party with the BJP just before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s Rakhi Birla at the North-West Delhi seat.