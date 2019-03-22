Tripura: BJP, IPFT candidates file nomination papers against each other

After BJP and its ally in Tripura— IPFT— decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls separately, candidates of both the parties filed nominations against each other for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. The papers were filed amid a massive rally of supporters chanting ‘Hum Bhi Chowkidaar’ and ‘Abki Baar, Phir se Modi Sarkar’. This comes as several rounds of seat-sharing talks between the two parties failed to garner any result.

Advertising

State BJP general secretary Pratima Bhowmick was named the candidate for West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. Tribal leader Rebati Mohan Tripura was named candidate for East Tripura (ST reserved) seat.

Pratima Bhowmik submitted her nomination paper before West Tripura District Magistrate Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme this morning. BJP state president and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior members of the state cabinet including Sudip Roy Barman, Ratan Lal Nath and others joined Bhowmik in her rally. Party supporters walked throughout Agartala city chanting slogans for the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP to power.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the nomination, Bhowmik said she was confident of victory but also worried about the margin of win. “We are confident about victory. All I am thinking now is the winning margin,” she told reporters.

Biplab Kumar Deb wished her best for the parliamentary elections and said people have made up their mind to bring back Prime Minister Modi to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s ruling alliance partner in Tripura Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) also submitted the nomination in West Tripura seat today. Youth IPFT leader Suklacharan Noatia, who was named his party’s candidate for West Tripura constituency, submitted the nomination and said different political parties have wished him and expressed support to IPFT.

Meanwhile, opposition CPI (M) candidate and sitting MP from East Tripura (ST reserved) seat Jitendra Chaudhury submitted nomination paper before Dhalai District Magistrate and said he is confident that people will overthrow BJP-led NDA government at the centre due to its “anti-people policies” in last five years.

“An anti-people, fascist rule was going on in the country since last five years. People have unified against this misrule and oppression and they will cast their vote to overthrow this fascist government”, Chaudhury said.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura. West Tripura seat is scheduled to undergo polling on March 11 and East Tripura seat would have its poll day on March 18.

Yesterday, the BJP released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Mohan Tripura were named as candidates from Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats in its first list of 182 candidates announced from New Delhi on Thursday evening.