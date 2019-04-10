Odisha: BJD manifesto lists ‘promises we kept, BJP did not keep’

The BJD manifesto, released by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior leaders on Tuesday, included not only promises of the party for the people but also a detailed account of “unkept promises” of the BJP.

Aware that it has been in power for 19 years in Odisha, the BJD opened the manifesto with a list of promises the party said it made in 2014 and achieved by 2019. Stating that it had promised to bring 10 lakh hectares under irrigation, the manifesto said “9 lakh hectares created, will cross 10 lakh hectares by May 2019”. It listed promises kept on health, food and social security, among others.

The next page of the manifesto listed promises allegedly not kept by the BJP — pending special category status, stopping of SC and ST students’ grant, “not a single rupee given” to SHGs, “total cheating” of farmers who were promised MSP hike and reduced fertiliser prices. Inland transport and interlinking of rivers, the manifesto said, “were like dreams of snowfall in hot sun”.

The BJD promised to set up a KALIA Commission at the state level, with leading farmers as its members. The party also promised interest-free agricultural loans for small and marginal farmers up to Rs 1 lakh and additional investment of Rs 50,000 crore to ongoing irrigation projects. Daughters of KALIA’s farmer beneficiaries will receive Rs 25,000 marriage assistance.

Patnaik met the Chief Electoral Officer (Odisha) on Tuesday. He told the media, “I came to see the CEO with a strong complaint to the Election Office about stopping our government’s KALIA scheme. This is most unfortunate as they have not stopped the agriculture scheme of the Centre (PM Kisan Samman)”.

Explained BJD keeps its focus on farmers, women The BJD manifesto concentrates on farmers, after an effort by the Congress to attract them with promises of Rs 2,600 per quintal of paddy, monthly pension of Rs 1,500 for farmers over 60, and crop loan waivers up to Rs 2 lakh. The BJP has also promised interest-free crop loans to sharecroppers and small and marginal farmers in Odisha, 1.5 times the input cost as MSP for all “eligible crops”. Women voters, through the BJD’s SHG network, have been its core voting base. The party’s decision to establish a department and award an SHG overseer the rank of a cabinet minister is the second major nod to the powerful SHG network after a Lok Sabha ticket to one of its founder members, Pramila Bisoyi.

The BJD manifesto said the government’s flagship Mission Shakti programme will have a separate department with a state-level federation and SHG member overseeing it with the rank of a Cabinet Minister. It promised students interest-free education loans as well as free education for girls, SC/ST students, minorities, backward classes and poor meritorious other caste students.

It promised “75% reservation of jobs for all qualified local youth in all upcoming, existing industries in Odisha”.