Lok Sabha polls: At joint rally, Mamata, Naidu Kejriwal give ‘Modi hatao’ call

Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a tumour that needs to be excised from the body and calling him a “chowkidar of loot and lies” and a “traitor”, three Chief Ministers — Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu — on Sunday brought the Opposition clarion call of “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” to the Indira Priyadarshini Municipal stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Kejriwal warned that if the BJP is re-elected, this will be the “last election” in the country. “This time if they come, they will change the Constitution of the country like Hitler did in 1931 in Germany. This will be the last election… people ask me if not Modi who. I want to say when you have a tumour, you go and tell the doctor to remove it. You don’t ask if not tumour, then who,” said the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader. Click here for more election news

Kejriwal said a government that “tampered with institutions in its first term will stop at nothing short of the Constitution in its second”. “For 70 years, Pakistan has been trying to divide India. They could not do it. Now the BJP is doing it for them. Demonetisation broke the economy, but worse still, they are destroying brotherhood, making castes and communities fight against each other,” he said. He also used the stage to make a pitch for full statehood for Delhi.

Banerjee was an instant hit with the crowd and cries of “didi, didi” rent the air right from the time when the three Chief Ministers walked onto the stage. The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief greeted the gathering in Telugu and talked at length about Telugu pride.

She then challenged the Prime Minister to a debate in “one of your own channels but without phones and teleprompters. You ask questions I answer and I ask questions you answer”.

She then added, “Last elections, he was a chaiwala. Now suddenly he has became a chowkidar. He’s a chowkidar of lies and loot, claims to have a 56-inch chest and speaks lies that are 560-inch long. We do not want Modi. We do not want Modi because we do not want unemployment, divisive politics and fear mongering,” she said. “We will fight and die for the country, will not let BJP come.”

Both Kejriwal and Mamata asked the gathering to re-elect Naidu in Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly polls to continue the work of rebuilding the state after bifurcation.

TDP chief Naidu started off with how Modi “broke his promises” of 2014. Modi, he said, has a “split personality”.

“He does not say what he thinks and he does not think what he says,” he added.