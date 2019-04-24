Lok Sabha polls: 61% polling in UP seats amid accusations, counters by BJP and Opposition alliance

Ten seats that went to polls in Uttar Pradesh in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday recorded a turnout of 61.35 per cent, with the Samajwadi Party alleging misuse of power by the ruling party and the BJP claiming that a presiding officer was influencing voters in favour of the SP-BSP alliance candidate.

Advertising

Presiding officer of a polling booth in Bilari Vidhan Sabha region in Sambhal constituency, Mohd Zubair, was allegedly beaten up by BJP workers for allegedly “influencing voters”.

Firoz Khan, SP district president, Sambhal, alleged that BJP workers in the area were frustrated at people voting for the SP-BSP alliance. “Around 10 BJP workers forcibly entered the polling booth and alleged that the presiding officer was influencing people to vote for the SP. They beat up the officer and demanded his removal. The person who has been arrested is a district-level leader of the BJP,” Khan claimed.

BJP workers later held a demonstration outside Bilari police station. “They were demanding a case against the presiding officer, which could not be lodged because he is a government official,” an officer said.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

BJP Moradabad district chief Hari Om Sharma said that they demanded action against the presiding officer for “influencing voters”. “The woman (Sheela) wanted to vote for the BJP, but the presiding officer instead told her to vote for number three — which was the SP candidate,” Sharma claimed.

However, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Brahm Dev Tiwari, said, “There was a woman at booth number 231 who did not know how to vote and Zubair explained the process to her. This was construed by some people as persuading her to vote for the SP, leading to tension. Zubair was later replaced by another official.”

Praveen Kumar, IG (law and order), said that one person identified as Bharat Maurya was arrested and an FIR was lodged under IPC section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. “We are looking for the other accused persons,” Kumar said.

Asked if Maurya belonged to any political party, Kumar said that he was there “as a voter”. An FIR was also registered against unidentified persons, he said.

“At booth number 88 in Etah, a woman pressed a button to vote for a long time which led to some tension. The presiding officer, Yogesh Kumar, was later replaced,” the Additional CEO said. Tiwari also said there would be repolling at booth number 455 in Agra constituency due to a technical glitch.

Tiwari said that the poll panel has taken cognizance of the SP’s complaints about EVMs not working at many places and asked the respective DMs to send reports. “We found that the EVMs were replaced at some places. This is a routine exercise and voting was not affected. The party said that 300 EVMs were not working in Rampur, which turned out to be a rumour,” Tiwari said.

SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, who is seeking re-election from Badaun, lodged a complaint against state minister Swami Prasad Maurya, claiming that he was campaigning in the constituency for his daughter and BJP candidate Sanghmitra Maurya. “A team was sent to look for Maurya, but he was not found. If he is found, action will be initiated,” said Tiwari.

SP leader and former chairman of Bhargain Nagar Panchayat, Ahmed Nafis, was taken into custody in Kasganj in Etah after authorities anticipated breach of peace. He was placed in police custody till 6pm, officials said.