Lok Sabha polls: Shatrughan Sinha campaigns for Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Nirupam

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, who quit the BJP to join the Congress and is contesting from Bihar’s Patna Sahib, campaigned in Mumbai North and North West constituencies on Thursday.

Sinha addressed a rally in Mumbai North West’s Kurar village in Malad East, where former city Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam is pitted against BJP’s sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar. Kurar village has a sizeable number of voters from Bihar and other North Indian states.

Sinha began his speech with his famous dialogue “Khamosh” and heaped praise on Urmila Matondkar, the Congress candidate from Mumbai North, and Nirupam. Sinha also praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“He is dynamic, tried, tested and successful. He promised farmers loan waiver, he fulfilled it after the Congress came to power in three states – MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Sinha said, “We will have to defeat one-man show and two-man army.” “Under Modi, the party (BJP) turned from being democratic into an autocratic one.”

Nirupam, who has printed pamphlets in English, Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Urdu, Malayalam and Bengali, addressed the crowd in Marathi and Hindi.