Lok Sabha polls 2019: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP over plight of ‘shiksha mitras’ in UP

"The hard work of Uttar Pradesh's 'shiksha mitras' is insulted everyday. Scores of sufferers committed suicide. Those who took to the streets to protest were beaten with lathis, National Security Act was registered against them," Priyanka tweeted.

Hundreds of ‘shiksha mitras’ have been protesting and pressing for better pay and appointment as assistant teachers in the state. (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday attacked the BJP over the plight of ‘shiksha mitras’ or contractual teachers in Uttar Pradesh, alleging the ruling party leaders are busy marketing T-shirts instead of attending to those suffering.

Hundreds of ‘shiksha mitras’ have been protesting and pressing for better pay and appointment as assistant teachers in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi on sugarcane dues: 'Chowkidars' working only for rich

“BJP leaders are busy marketing T-shirts, I wish they had paid attention to those suffering,” she claimed.

