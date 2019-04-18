Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Poor voter turnout in Bengaluru

IT City Bengaluru’s voter turn out is again disappointing in this Lok Sabha election when compared to other parts of Karnataka.

The estimated voter turnout in Bangalore North is 50.51 per cent, Bangalore Central 49.75 per cent, Bangalore South 54.12 per cent and Bangalore rural 64.09 per cent.

The voting in Bangalore started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. The election was held in 8,514 booths across the city. While 2,656 of them are in Bangalore North, there are 2,082 polling booths in Bangalore Central. The same is 2,131 in Bangalore South, while 1,269 and 376 polling booths are there in Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

All three contests in Bengaluru city had generated much interest due to the candidates in the fray. At Bangalore North, incumbent BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda faced tough competition from Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

BJP’s youngest candidate, 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya contests from Bangalore South where he took on Congress veteran BK Hariprasad. Ananth Kumar for his part has won six times from Bangalore South. Kumar has once (in 1999) defeated the same B K Hariprasad who is contesting now as a Congress candidate.

Bangalore Central is the only constituency in the state which expects a triangular contest. Film actor and activist Prakash Raj contesting as an independent from Bangalore Central with the support of AAP created much more interest in the constituency. However, the situation is not easy for independent candidate Prakash Raj as his rivals are BJP’s PC Mohan and Congress’ Rizwan Arshad.

The initial reason for the low voter turn out is a long weekend. The polling date was wedged between holidays — Mahaveer Jayanti on April 17 and Good Friday on April 19.

Bangalore assembly election 2018

Voter turnout- 54.76%

Karnataka assembly election 2018

Voter turnout- 72.13 % (Highest since 1952 Assembly polls)