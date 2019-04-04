Lok Sabha polls 2019: Barring PDA, major parties choose old warhorses over new blood in Punjab

Of two Lok Sabha seats of Doaba region, which comprises Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts, all major political parties have announced their respective candidates on Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, with the Congress declaring its contender on Tuesday. Barring Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), all parties have chosen old horses over young blood. Interestingly, all four candidates are law graduates.

Congress, SAD, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and PDA, which is alliance of four groups including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP), Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and rebel AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi’s group, are the main parties in contention here.

The Congress has given a ticket to 73-year-old MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, while AAP has given it to 69-year-old Justice (retd.) Zora Singh, who held the first inquiry in Bargari and Behbal Kalana incidents. SAD’s candidate is former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Charanjit Atwal (81).

Only BSP has given its ticket to a young candidate Balwinder Kumar (40), a journalist and also in the third of law.

Both AAP and SAD have appointed a candidate from out of Jalandhar constituency. Even AAP’s local leader Dr Shiv Dyala Mali was quite active at the grassroot level here, and was disappointed when the party preferred an outside over him.

Not a single local leader whom SAD wanted to appoint as candidates including SAD MLA from Adampur Assembly segment, Pawan Kumar Teenu, and SAD’s sitting MLA from Phillaur Baldev Singh Khaira, were ready to contest from here, owing to a setback to party after the Behbal Kalan incident.

Since 1952, this is the 17th Lok Sabha election. In the past 16 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had won 12 times from Jalandhar. Among the important winners from here were former Prime Minister IK Gujral, Swaran Singh, who remained Cabinet minister for long and Darbara Singh.

Other winners include Vidya Alankar (Congress) 1952, Swaran Singh (Congress) 1957, Swaran Singh (Congress) 1962, S Singh (Congress) 1967, Swaran Singh (Congress) 1971, Iqbal Singh Dhillon (SAD) 1977, Rajinder Singh Sparrow (Congress) 1980 and 1984, I K Gujral (Janta Dal) 1989, Yash (Congress) 1992, Umrao Singh (Congress), Darbara Singh (SAD) 1996, Inder Kumar Gujral (JD) 1998, Balbir Singh (Congress) 1999, Rana Gurjeet Singh (Congress) 2004, Mohinder Singh Kay Pee (Congress) in 2009 and Chanduary Santokh Singh (Congress) in 2014.

In Jalandhar, there are around 15.50 lakh voters, of which 37 per cent are Dalit voters, 25 per cent jat Sikh voters, 12 per cent Hindu voters and remaining belong to Kamboj and other BC classes.

The constituency has nine assembly segments. After 2004 Jalandhar Lok Sabha election, Jalandhar constituency had become a reserved seat following the delimitation.

The Dalit vote has always played a major role on this constituency.