Lok Sabha polls: No sloganeering, public rallies during filing of nominations, says Pune Police

Public rallies and sloganeering will not be allowed at government offices where candidates will file their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, according to a police order passed on Friday.

Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe passed the order that states that nomination forms for the election will be accepted at Pune District Collectorate for Pune and Shirur constituencies and at Council Hall for Baramati constituency. The process of submission, verification and withdrawal of nomination papers for these three constituencies will take place between March 28 and April 12.

During this period, stated the order, nobody barring the candidate and four officials or activists accompanying the candidate, will be allowed within 200 metre from the District Collectorate and Council Hall.

The order also stated that loudspeakers, sloganeering, public rallies or speeches will not be allowed. Pamphlets and banners will not be allowed to be put up at these spots.

Also, no more than three vehicles will be allowed to enter within 100 metre of these government offices during the period of filing nominations.

The order stated that police will take action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code in case of any violation. Police said the order had been passed as a preventive measure in order to maintain law and order at spots where candidates will file their nominations.