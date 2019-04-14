Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mayawati accuses Congress, BJP of corruption in Bofors, Rafale

Invoking Bofors and Rafale deals, BSP chief Mayawati Sunday accused the BJP and the Congress of “corruption” in defence deals, and of misusing the CBI and ED to “drag” Opposition parties into false cases.

She also questioned the Congress over non-implementation of its proposed’ NYAY’ or minimum income guarantee scheme in the party-ruled states including Chhattisgarh.

“The Modi government has exploited farmers, dalits, tribals and minorities, and has been biased against them. The government has a casteist and communal thinking,” the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said while addressing a public meeting in Janjgir-Champa district.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mayawati said people have now understood his “jumlebazi” (false promises).

“The ‘chowkidar’ cannot mislead people anymore now,” she said, adding that BJP leaders only give hollow promises.

Apparently referring to the BJP’s bid to build the poll campaign around national security, the Dalit leader said, “They (BJP leaders) speak such things that drive emotions of people, which eventually turns out to be a jumla”.

She said the BJP’s slogan of ushering in “achhe din” ahead of the 2014 elections, and its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of common people was never fulfilled.

“Only capitalists got benefitted under the Modi government, which is working as a ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) only for businessmen,” she added.

Mayawati said demonetisation and faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has resulted in loss of jobs and spike in poverty in the country.

Mayawati, whose party is contesting elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), did not spare the Congress during her speech.

“The Congress did the Bofors scandal while the BJP government has openly committed corruption in Rafale fighter jet deal. The current government of the BJP and the previous Congress dispensation misused the CBI and the ED to target Opposition parties and drag them into false cases,” she said.

Mayawati also questioned the Congress’ poll promise of implementing the ‘NYAY’ (nyuntam aay yojna) scheme, which envisages depositing Rs 6,000 per month in accounts of the poorest, if voted to power in elections.

“Why the scheme was not launched in Chhattisgarh and other states (ahead of Lok Sabha polls) ruled by the Congress?” she asked.

Mayawati said if voted to power, a government of the SP and the BSP would provide work to each and every person, and ensure generation of jobs in government and private sectors.

“The time has come for the exploited and backward sections to take the key of power at Centre and Chhattisgarh in their own hands. Don’t get swayed away by false promises,” she said.

Former chief minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president Ajit Jogi was also present on the occasion.

Jogi’s party, which had contested the last year’s assembly elections in alliance with the BSP, is supporting BSP nominees in all 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh which votes in three phases.

While polling for Bastar (ST) seat was held on April 11, remaining two phases will vote on April 18 and April 23.

Four out of total 10 constituencies that will go to polls are reserved seats.