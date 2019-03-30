Lok Sabha polls 2019: Miffed at son being denied ticket, Manikrao Gavit hints at quitting

Nine-time MP from Nandurbar and senior tribal leader of the Congress, Manikrao Gavit, on Friday hinted at quitting the party after his son lost out in the race to secure a Lok Sabha ticket.

“After serving the party for so long, I am a bit dejected that my son could not get a ticket,” Gavit said. The 89-year-old leader has served as the Nandurbar MP nine consecutive terms but had failed to retain the seat in the 2014 polls. Gavit had been insisting that the party give the ticket to his son Bharat Gavit, but the leadership chose K C Padvi instead.

A miffed Gavit on Friday morning had claimed that he would decide his future course of action after interacting with his supporters at a meeting called by his son on March 30. However, in the evening, Gavit claimed that all was well within the party and he had no plans of quitting Congress.

Bharat, meanwhile, has decided to postpone the March 30 meeting.