Toggle Menu
Mamata Banerjee draws parallel between Quit India movement and fight against Modihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-polls-2019-mamata-draws-parallel-between-quit-india-movement-and-her-fight-against-modi-5717421/

Mamata Banerjee draws parallel between Quit India movement and fight against Modi

The TMC boss also insisted that Modi never visited Bengal during crises. "You will get a big rosogolla (zero seats) in Bengal," she said. The chief minister alleged that Modi had lied when he said he was once a 'chaiwala' (tea seller).

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, West bengal CM, Lok sabha elections 2019, Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Mamata on modi, mamata on quit india movment, Mamata rally in bengal, bengal elections, TMC Mamata, Trinamool Congress, Quit india movement, election news, decision 2019, indian express 
Banerjee claimed that Modi if he retains power, will destroy the “constitutional fabric” and no elections will be held in future. “There will be no freedom or democracy in the country if Modi is voted to power again. (Express file photo)

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a fascist government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday drew a parallel between her campaign against the BJP and the Quit India Movement of 1942.

“Someone has to bell the cat. In 1942, Quit India movement was launched against the British, now we are fighting to oust a fascist Modi from power,” she said at a rally in Debra.

The TMC supremo claimed that Modi, if he retains power, will destroy the “constitutional fabric” and no elections will be held in future. “There will be no freedom or democracy in the country if Modi is voted to power again. It is time we show the door to Modi and the BJP. It’s time this government is buried during this democratic exercise (elections),” she said.

READ | Mamata Banerjee: Want to give PM Modi a tight slap of democracy

Advertising

She also claimed that people are scared to express their opinion in public. “There is an emergency-like situation in the country. Nobody can speak out in public as they are scared of him…Stop this fascism and terror,” she said.

The chief minister alleged that Modi had lied when he said he was once a ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller). “From chaiwala, he has become a chowkidar (watchman). We do not want a chowkidar who tells lies.

“Modi had promised achhe din (good times) after coming to power. What happened, in reality, is that the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up and minorities and adivasis no longer feel safe in the face of incessant attacks,” the TMC leader said.

India is in danger under the Modi-led government, Banerjee alleged.

“We want leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Bose, Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and Swami Vivekananda. They (the BJP), however, talk about Nathruam Godse and not of Gandhiji,” she added.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No party will get majority, Cong will forge alliance for 'UPA plus plus' govt: Jyotiraditya Scindia
2 Mad dog, Bhasmasura: Modi lists out abuses hurled at him, says Cong did not even spare his mother
3 Will bring petrol and diesel within ambit of GST: Rahul Gandhi