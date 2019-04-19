Lok Sabha polls 2019: President should condemn “Modi ki sena” reference by BJP leaders, says D Raja

Toggle Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had recently courted controversy by describing the Indian Army as 'Modiji ki Sena' in different campaign rallies. EC had warned the two leaders and asked them to be more careful.

The Election Commission had warned the two leaders and asked them to be more careful.

CPI National Secretary D Raja Friday termed as “attrocious”, the description of the Indian army as “Modi ki Sena” by two BJP leaders and said that President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the supreme commander of the Armed forces, should condemn such acts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had recently courted controversy by describing the Indian Army as ‘Modiji ki Sena’ in different campaign rallies.

The Election Commission had warned the two leaders and asked them to be more careful. “UP CM calls Indian Army Modi ki Sena. Even union minister Naqvi said so. How can they such things? They have taken an oath under the Constitution. It’s the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. It cannot be somebody’s army or some political party’s army. It’s an atrocious statement,” Raja told PTI.

He said the President, who is the commander-in-chief, must take note of the incident and condemn such acts.

“Actually the President must take note and condemn this. He is the commander-in-chief. He is the head of state. He is the custodian of the Constitution. The President should question them,” Raja said.

When it was pointed out that the EC had taken action against the two BJP leaders, Raja said the commission confines itself only to ensure that the model code of conduct is followed.

“The Election Commission confines itself to the model code of conduct. Election or not, nobody can call the Indian Army as somebody’s private army. The President must assert his authority questioning such statements,” Raja said.

However, when it became a controversy, Naqvi maintained that he had not said it in as many words.

