Lok Sabha polls 2019: Won’t let BJP implement NRC in Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government will not let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. The CM’s comments came minutes after BJP national president Amit Shah said NRC will be implemented across the country once the BJP forms government at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Darjeeling, Mamata said, “In the name of NRC, they want to drive everyone away. Who are they to decide who will stay and who won’t? Names of 40 lakh people were excluded in the NRC list in Assam. They excluded the names of Gorkhas, Bengalis, Hindus, Muslims, Biharis… everyone. They brought the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We opposed the Bill in Parliament. Under this Bill, you will lose your citizenship for five years. If you become a foreigner for five years, what will be your future? The country is under threat. Rights and freedom of the people are under threat. Let me assure you that we will never allow BJP to implement NRC in Bengal.”

“I do not come to the Hills only during polls, and run away thereafter. I come here regularly. Bimal Gurung supported the BJP… After winning, did SS Ahluwalia come to the Hills,” she said.