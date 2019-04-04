Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP using pressure tactics, wants me to withdraw: NCP’s Madha candidate Sanjay Shinde

Advertising

Sanjay Shinde, NCP’s candidate from Madha Lok Sabha seat, Wednesday alleged the BJP was employing pressure tactics to push him on the backfoot and force him to withdraw from the race.

Accompanied by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shinde filed his nominations papers with the Election Commission Wednesday afternoon. Pawar came to Madha in a bid to send out a strong message to BJP about how much the seat matters to him, said NCP leaders.

While Pawar refused to speak to the media, Shinde claimed that he was “receiving an overwhelming response from the voters, which has unnerved the BJP”.

Referring to allegations made by state minister Chandrakant Patil, who claimed that Shinde had obtained bank loans on account of three sugar factories, Shinde said he will file appeals against BJP with the EC. “The BJP is nervous and is resorting to defaming me,” he said.

The Madha seat has been in the news since Pawar initially considered contesting from it, but later opted out. Sitting MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil had sought a ticket from here for his son Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, which the party was not keen about. Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil subsequently joined the BJP.

Pawar then roped in Sanjay Shinde, who headed the Solapur Zilla Parishad, while BJP picked Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar.