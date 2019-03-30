Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP to hold 1,000 rallies across Maharashtra

The BJP on Friday announced that it will hold 1,000 rallies and roadshows across Maharashtra ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in a bid to reach out to 355 talukas, covering 40,913 villages.

Underlining the party’s strategy to personally reach out to maximum number of people, party spokesperson Keshav Upadhay said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will go all out for an aggressive campaigning ahead of the elections.”

The party also released a list of star campaigners which include names of Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. State ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawde, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pankaja Munde and Girish Mahajan among others, will also hold public meetings.