BJP goes to tea stalls with ‘NaMo Again’ cups

Appealing to voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi BJP is distributing free cups to tea sellers with ‘NaMo Again 2019’ printed on them. Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash said more than 20,000 such cups have been distributed in Sadar Bazar. “The target is to reach more than 50,000 this week. The numbers will increase after that. We will give these cups to tea sellers across Delhi,” he said.

Advertising

He said the move was prompted by the ‘Chai pe charcha’ campaign, which had “worked very well for the party in the last general elections”. With tea shops being hotspots for political discussions, such cups will make an instant connect with voters, said Prakash.

“The party is fighting this election on the developmental works of PM Modi and his image as someone who has a tough stand on national security. So our campaign is also focused around him,” he added.

Several campaigns of the BJP’s Delhi unit have been centred around tea. Last month, it launched ‘Ujjwala Chai pe Charcha’, where leaders went to the homes of beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme to have tea with them and request them to vote for the BJP.

Since Monday, the party has stationed a ‘NaMo merchandise’ van outside the Delhi BJP office. “These vans will go around nearby areas but will also be outside the party office at Pandit Pant Marg for those who visit the premises,” a senior leader said. The money collected from sales will be donated to the Namami Gange project.