Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ready to contest polls if party asks, says BS Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wednesday said that he would surely contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if party asks him to do so.

Hooda was responding to the speculation around his possible candidature from Sonipat or Faridabad constituency of the state. “I don’t have such wish or intention, but I am disciplined soldier of the party. I will contest the polls from wherever the party asks me do so. My priority is my party,” said Hooda, while speaking to the journalists here.

When asked about the BJP ministers statements in which they had stated that Deepender Singh Hooda won from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat thrice because his father was Chief Minister that time, the former CM said, “When I became MP from Rohtak four times, I was not CM that time. My father was also not CM that time. I even defeated Devi Lal thrice from this seat.”

When asked whether he was ready to contest against incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Hooda said that he (Khattar) was welcome to contest against him. The senior Congress leader hinted that the party may announce candidates for Haryana’s Lok Sabha seats within a week.

Reacting to the disappearance of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi from Congress’s Bus Yatra during most of the times, Hooda said that Bishnoi has already clarified that he was with the Congress. There were speculations that Bishnoi was in touch with BJP. Taking on the current BJP government in Haryana, Hooda alleged that it was a “thoroughly corrupt government”.