Lok Sabha polls 2019: Mayawati rejects Congress gesture, says its free to contest in all 80 seats

A day after the Congress declared it would not field candidates in seven Lok Sabha seats against the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said the alliance alone was enough to destabilise the BJP and that the Congress is free to contest in all 80 seats.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister also warned the Congress against spreading “wrong information” with its gesture.

Mayawati reiterated that the BSP is not in aliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh or any other part of the country.

“Congress is completely free to contest all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Our alliance (with Samajwadi Party) is enough to destabilise the BJP government. Congress should not spread wrong information by leaving 7 seats for the BSP-SP-RLD alliance,” she tweeted.

कांग्रेस यूपी में भी पूरी तरह से स्वतंत्र है कि वह यहाँ की सभी 80 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार खड़ा करके अकेले चुनाव लड़े आर्थात हमारा यहाँ बना गठबंधन अकेले बीजेपी को पराजित करने में पूरी तरह से सक्षम है। कांग्रेस जबर्दस्ती यूपी में गठबंधन हेतु 7 सीटें छोड़ने की भ्रान्ति ना फैलाये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 18, 2019

The Congress on Sunday decided to leave seven seats in UP for the Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav-Ajit Singh alliance.

“The Congress is leaving seven Lok Sabha seats in the state for the SP, BSP and RLD alliance. These include Mainpuri, Kannauj and Firozabad. Apart from this, the party will not field any candidate on seats from where BSP chief Mayawati, RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary are likely to contest or may contest,” state Congress president Raj Babbar told reporters.

“They announced to leave Rae Bareli and Amethi for us. Today, we have decided to leave seven seats for the alliance between SP-BSP and RLD,” Babbar added.

Earlier, Mayawati’s alliance had announced that it would not field candidates in Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go on polls in seven phases, starting April 11. The results for the polls will be announced on May 23.