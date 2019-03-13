West Bengal: 10 companies of central armed forces to reach state on Friday

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that 10 companies of central paramilitary forces would be deployed across the state on Friday

“The commission has intimated that 10 BSF companies will be deployed…in different districts of the state from Friday,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu.

EC sources said the forces will be deployed in areas that have been violence and tension in the state, which the poll body has identified based on past records and incidents. The forces will be deployed directly under the EC, in coordination with ADG Law and Order.

EC officials also said it has set up flying squads to check instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It has also set up media watch centres.

Meanwhile, Basu said the ‘C Vigil’ app was live, and within a day of being operational, the EC had received around 86 complaints which would be disposed of as per the appropriate guidelines.